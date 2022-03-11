ROCKI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,643.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $969,872.11 and $119,643.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06587999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,177.29 or 1.00092827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042052 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

