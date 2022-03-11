Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 144,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)
