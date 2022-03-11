Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

