Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $19.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,974. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

