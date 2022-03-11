Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

CNQ stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,105,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

