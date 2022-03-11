Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.13 Million Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

