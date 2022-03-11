Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $151.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.62.

LNG opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

