Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,724 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,356,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

