Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,024 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

