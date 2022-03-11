Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Downgraded by HSBC

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.
Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Boskalis Westminster (KKWFF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.