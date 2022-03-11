Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $130.49

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.49, but opened at $123.51. Royal Gold shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

