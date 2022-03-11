Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $125,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.30. 34,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,542. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

