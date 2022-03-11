Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,768. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.55 and a 200 day moving average of $303.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

