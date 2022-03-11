Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,219 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,219 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $350,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day moving average is $315.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

