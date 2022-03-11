Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

VOPKY stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

