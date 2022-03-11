Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Sells $435,594.22 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.