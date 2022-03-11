Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
