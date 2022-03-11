Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 55,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $549.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

