Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.86 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

