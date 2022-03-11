Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

