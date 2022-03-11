Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.47.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
