Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,804. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
