Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,804. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

