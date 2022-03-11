salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

CRM stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

