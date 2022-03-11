salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00.
- On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.
CRM stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69.
CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
