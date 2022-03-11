salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

