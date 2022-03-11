salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,508. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average is $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

