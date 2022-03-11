salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,508. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average is $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
