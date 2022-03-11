Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

