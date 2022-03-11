Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,912,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECPG opened at $64.77 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

