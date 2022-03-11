Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.50

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 8322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHNWF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

