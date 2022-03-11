Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.31

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 103208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

