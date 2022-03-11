Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $912.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

