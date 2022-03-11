Scotiabank Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$31.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.72.

TSE POU opened at C$29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.32 and a 1-year high of C$30.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,366.19. Insiders sold 81,268 shares of company stock worth $2,043,207 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

