Scotiabank Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,009. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The stock has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

