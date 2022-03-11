Scott Vining Sells 48,499 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 788,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 262,583 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

