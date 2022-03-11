Scout Investments Inc. Sells 560 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $774.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $64.77 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

