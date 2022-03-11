Scout Investments Inc. Sells 904,811 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 904,811 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EQT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

