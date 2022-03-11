ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.37 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $41,566.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,278,827 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

