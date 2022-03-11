Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
