Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

