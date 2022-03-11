Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,959,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.01. 211,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.