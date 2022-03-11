Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

AKR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

