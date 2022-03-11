Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 300 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

MU traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,547. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

