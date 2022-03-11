Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $146,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $445,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,873. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

