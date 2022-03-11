Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 6,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

