Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 375,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380,414. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

