Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $154.62. 22,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

