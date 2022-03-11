Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Up 221.4% in February

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
