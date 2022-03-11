Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CFO Sells $84,780.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.