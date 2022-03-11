Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $51.29 million and $1.32 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

