SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $39.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

NYSE S opened at $35.24 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,711 shares of company stock worth $18,937,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

