Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 10,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

