Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Raised to C$1.00

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,647. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.