Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. 5,722,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

